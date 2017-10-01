Latest News

Neff appointed as new state’s attorney

Posted 1/10/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



McKenzie County commissioners have appointed Assistant State’s Attorney Charles Neff Jr. as the county’s new state’s attorney after a months-long search.

By a 4-1 vote at their Tuesday, Jan. 3, meeting, commissioners discussed the hire for half an hour, debating between Neff, Acting State’s Attorney Todd Schwarz and possibly revisiting applicant Jennifer Gooss, Dickinson’s former city attorney.

“I am humbled that the commission appointed me as state’s attorney for McKenzie County,” Neff said. “I know it was not an easy decision for them. I want to personally thank Todd Schwarz for the very fine job he did as acting state’s attorney, as he led this office through a difficult period.”

Schwarz had been acting state’s attorney since mid-September when former State’s Attorney Jake Rodenbiker resigned for a federal position in Fargo.

