Sheriff fires Schmitz

Posted 1/10/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



The McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office has fired Lt. Michael Schmitz after an inventory of his squad car reportedly found items from criminal investigations that hadn’t been formally documented.

Fired Friday evening, Dec. 30, Schmitz’s termination came days before a rescheduled disciplinary hearing before McKenzie County commissioners, related to evidence of workplace bullying and retaliation by Schmitz and suspended McKenzie County Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger, found during an investigation by Village Business Institute last summer.

That hearing was canceled Saturday morning, Dec. 31.

In a text message sent Friday evening, Jan. 6, Schmitz declined to comment after meeting with attorneys.

“We are going to wait to make any statements,” Schmitz said.

