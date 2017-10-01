Latest News

Winter weather takes its toll

Posted 1/10/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



McKenzie County commissioners approved a snow emergency declaration as over 2 feet of snow have fallen here since late November.

Karolin Jappe, emergency manager for the county, submitted the declaration at commissioners’ Tuesday, Jan. 3, meeting, requesting their approval. Should the state of North Dakota request a presidential disaster declaration, assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency may become available.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 4, 26.5 inches of snow had fallen in McKenzie County, as reported by the McKenzie County Courthouse to the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

The snowfall sets up a certain potential for flooding in Watford City, but while projections are premature, Jappe said, being prepared doesn’t hurt.

