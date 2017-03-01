Latest News

Blue Santas raise $7K for local families

Posted 1/03/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Without a helping hand from the Watford City Police Foundation’s Blue Santas, Brent and Kalissa Robertson would have only been able to give their 3-year-old son River a few used toys while their 5-month-old son Leif would have had nothing for Christmas.

“They helped with a baby gate and a bunch of toys and clothes for River and an exersaucer and a bunch of baby toys for Leif,” Kalissa said, as well as Watford City Bucks for household items like curtain fabric and a light fixture.

The Robertsons were one of 25 families the Blue Santas were able to help this year, giving toys to 62 children in town and in McKenzie County with varying amounts of Watford City Bucks to families for household products, Watford City Police Lt. Shannon Wellen said.

