Trailers being moved from Great American Lodge

Posted 1/03/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Workers continue to remove trailers of the Great American Lodge, a housing camp shut down in May 2015 as two developers were accused of operating a $62 million Ponzi scheme.

McKenzie County Acting State’s Attorney Todd Schwarz told county commissioners at their Dec. 20 meeting that real estate developer Scotty Fain “has places that are buying these trailers.”

“From what I understand, they are progressing and hopefully that everything gets taken care of here,” Schwarz said, as cold weather may be slowing crews down, adding, “We don’t have a hard deadline of any sort at this point.”

