Latest News

Students honored for service

Posted 12/27/16 (Tue)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer



Before students could run off the campus of Watford City High School and begin their winter break on Dec. 21, many had the chance to attend an assembly. The assembly recognized students who had participated in a service project or given back to the community during the first semester of the school year.

17-year-old Jayden Leiseth was one of the students honored. Last summer Leiseth saw an ad about a fundraiser for breast cancer and it made her think about a teacher that she had lost to breast cancer - Theresa Jorgenson. Jorgenson taught Leiseth how to barrel race.

So, Leiseth put two and two together and told her father that she would love to put on a barrel race in honor of Jorgenson and raise money for a scholarship in Jorgenson’s name. Her father, Troy Leiseth, initially told her it was a crazy idea but quickly got on board.

“I had no idea how much work it was going to be!” said Leiseth. “I could never have done it without my dad’s help.”

