Latest News

County receives more open records requests

Posted 12/27/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Another open records request has landed on McKenzie County officials’ doorstep, this time requesting nearly two years of emails between suspended Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger and command staff members, among other records.

Making the request is Arnegard City Auditor Juelie Bancroft, McKenzie County Acting State’s Attorney Todd Schwarz told county commissioners at their Dec. 20 meeting.

The request comes in the same month as a raft of other open records requests, including 500 pages to Sam and Tami Meuchel of Meuchel Computer Services & Office Supplies in Watford City.

