Latest News

Commissioners brush up on expenditure-related policies

Posted 12/27/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Following scrutiny earlier this month when Sam Meuchel questioned county commissioners and Auditor/Treasurer Linda Svihovec on alleged illegal reimbursements, commissioners revisited county policies for travel, credit cards and vouchers.

“It was important for me that we review this publically in light of what happened two Tuesdays ago and watching the (meeting) video and getting a feel for who understood this and who didn’t,” said Commissioner Vawnita Best, who earlier this month repaid about $125 “for meals submitted for reimbursement in error.”

Deputy Auditor Erica Johnsrud brushed up commissioners on McKenzie County’s voucher, travel and credit card policies, while Svihovec said the county’s voucher process is the same one used throughout the state.

“The process you were scrutinized about two weeks ago is a legal process that’s used by every political subdivision in the state,” Svihovec told commissioners, as Johnsrud added the county follows the state’s office of management and budget’s Policy 505 for meals and lodging.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer