Latest News

Svihovec to retire from county post

Posted 12/27/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



McKenzie County Auditor/Treasurer Linda Svihovec will extend her date to retire to June 24, 2017, after submitting her resignation earlier this month to leave Jan. 21.

In her decision to McKenzie County commissioners at their Dec. 20 meeting, Svihovec said the decision wasn’t a quick one, and she consulted with her husband and son before deciding to resign and retire under the North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System’s Rule of 85.

Svihovec initially submitted her resignation as effective Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, looking to family and career opportunities in Bismarck, her letter said.

Commissioners gave her two weeks to reconsider her resignation at their Dec. 6 meeting.

By delaying her retirement date, Svihvoec said, McKenzie County officials can see through the 2017 state legislative session, Eide Bailly’s 2015-16 audit of the county and create a transition plan for her role.

“I very much recognize I’m not anybody who can’t be replaced, but this is a very big job in a very big county right now, and I don’t want to leave it irresponsibly,” she said.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer