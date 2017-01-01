Latest News

Removal proceedings for suspended McKenzie County Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger could stretch out more than three months ahead as attorneys in the case say they need more time.

Commenced during a Dec. 19 proceeding in Bismarck, the hearing in the case may not conclude until early April 2017, special commissioner Karen Klein said, as prosecutor Bill O’Driscoll and defense attorney Michael Geiermann told her “they need at least 90 more days to fully prepare.”

“I haven’t picked a specific date yet but it looks like the remainder of the hearing, which is really the full hearing, will be in early April in Watford City,” Klein said.

Both sides are to present evidence in the matter at the hearing.

