Making Christmas merry for others

Posted 12/20/16 (Tue)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer



When the group of 14- and 15-year-old girls in her class at church asked Liz Garcia if they could adopt some girls their age for Christmas, she knew she had to find a way to make it happen.

“I think it is meaningful for anyone to give to anyone at Christmastime,” says Garcia. “But to give these girls an opportunity to serve other teenagers, to realize how fortunate they are and to look outside themselves on such a personal level made me excited.”

Garcia got on the phone with McKenzie County’s Social Services and connected with assistant director Monique Wisness. Before long she had a list of several children who could use some extra love from Garcia’s youth group.

The girls quickly got to work, scouring their closets for gently used items and using their own money to buy things from the wish lists they were given. They found and bought things like purses, clothes, makeup, art supplies, books, and gift cards

