Mystery persists of Squaw Gap skeletons

Posted 12/20/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



When Buffalo Bill Cody is part of a century-old mystery but isn’t the star of the story, the tale must be a great one.

Such is the case faced by local historians including Daniel Stenberg, Jan Dodge and Dennis Johnson, who this past month have been chipping away at the 100-year-old story of a hunting party’s discovery of skeletons in a Squaw Gap area cave.

“To me, there’s more questions than answers,” Stenberg said. “It’s fun but it’s frustrating.”

At the heart of the story is the Rev. Richard Jahn, a Lutheran pastor stationed in Schafer who served many local parishes from October 1915 to September 1916.

