State receives delinquent county audits

Posted 12/20/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



The State Auditor’s Office has received delinquent audit reports of McKenzie County for 2013-14, review specialist Augie Ternes said Wednesday, Dec. 14.

McKenzie County commissioners teleconferenced with Collin Engelhardt, of Eide Bailly, at their Dec. 6 meeting, during which the audit senior associate said the responsibility for the delinquent audit reports falls both on his firm and the county.

“There’s two reasons,” Engelhardt said, “One had to do with all the activity that was happening in McKenzie County and in and around the Watford City area that year ... and a lot of turnover not only on the county side but also in the Bismarck office itself. ... We share the blame in that.”

No penalties exist under state law for delinquent audit reports.

