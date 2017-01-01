Latest News

Two submit petitions for Watford mayor

Posted 12/20/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Following former Watford City Mayor Brent Sanford’s election to North Dakota lieutenant governor, at least two candidates have emerged for his former position.

Gregg Schuetze and Justin Voll filed their petitions for the city’s special election for mayor to be held Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, Watford City City Auditor Peni Peterson and Voll said.

Schuetze is the owner of Watford Electric and a member of Watford City’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

Voll is president of First International Bank & Trust in Watford City.

The filing deadline for petitions ended at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, after the McKenzie County Farmer had gone to press, thus making final petition counts unofficial at press time.

