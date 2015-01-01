Latest News

Oil production rises in October

Posted 12/20/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



North Dakota oil production rose above 1 million barrels a day in October, but the return to seven-digit daily production won’t last, Lynn Helms said.

The director of the Department of Mineral Resources said the 7 percent increase in production stems from Divide, McKenzie and McLean counties. McKenzie County production shot up over 50,000 barrels a day in October, Helms said.

The surge in production came from operators responding to the first sustained oil prices over $40 a barrel since June 2015, Helms said.

“Oil prices are up, activity is up, production is up, with the exception of gas capture, everything was a plus in October,” he said.

