Raising the next generation

Posted 12/20/16 (Tue)

By Betsy Ryan
Farmer Staff Writer

If you have raised a young child in Watford City sometime in the last nine years, chances are, you know Tessa Moberg.
“It is easy to see that Tessa loves children,” says Gene Veeder, Watford City Economic developer. “As a community, we have relied on her passion and hard work and are better because of her.”
Veeder’s words, echoed by so many others in the community are the reason why Tessa Schaff Moberg has been named this year’s McKenzie County Farmer “Heart of Gold” recipient.

