City’s Veterans Memorial Building goes alcohol-free

Posted 12/20/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



Long before Watford City built the new Rough Rider Center, the McKenzie County Veterans Memorial Building was the only venue with enough room to accommodate large banquets or wedding receptions. But as the city has grown and more private and public facilities have been built that can accommodate those large gatherings, the Watford City City Council has decided that now is the time to make some changes to how the Veterans Memorial Building will be used in the future.

And one of the first changes that is being made is to make the building alcohol free. Which means that for people who want to host a wedding reception and dance where alcohol is served, as well as other groups that used the facility for banquets and auctions where alcohol was served, they are going to have to find a new venue.

