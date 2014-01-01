Latest News

Father finds comfort from pit bull in wake of son’s death

Posted 12/13/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Memphis the pit bull is more than just a dog to Ryan Hunt.

Losing his 15-year-old son Devon following a fire last year, the single father found solace in the dog Devon and his brother Tristan found and adopted in 2014.

“I got a call from Devon, who said, ‘Dad, we got a new dog,’” Hunt said, “and I said, ‘No, we don’t. What are you talking about?’”

Bringing Memphis into their family, the loving pit bull found his way into his owner’s heart as Hunt coped with Devon’s passing.

“That dog wouldn’t even let me go to the bathroom without wanting me to let him know where I was going or what I was doing,” Hunt said, adding he was living in a travel trailer at the time with Memphis after staying with friends.

“It was a pretty freakin’ rough time,” Hunt added.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer