First Lutheran Church Choir to present Christmas Cantata

Posted 12/13/16 (Tue)

By Betsy Ryan

A long standing tradition in the Watford City community is the Christmas Cantata put on by the First Lutheran Church. This year it will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the First Lutheran Church, located at 201 3rd Ave. NW. Pre-music will start at 6:30 p.m. The concert is free of charge and open to the public.

“This group has been singing together for decades,” says Caroline Schwartz, Choir director. “They sing well together because they are friends, and huge supporters of one another.”

While the chapel has had some technological updates over the years and several new coats of paint, it still stands as it did over 100 years ago. With exposed wood beams and beautiful big windows, as you sit in a pew listening to the choir sing timeless Christmas songs, you can almost feel like you are in another time.

