Stenberg, Veeder reshuffle in economic development

Posted 12/13/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Daniel Stenberg’s office in the McKenzie County Courthouse may be a little empty, but that’s because he’s just getting started.

Taking over Monday, Nov. 28, following Gene Veeder’s departure from the position, Stenberg brings his local knowledge and experiences from time away to his new post of economic development coordinator.

“I feel like I can kind of empathize with the old-timers ...,” he said, “but then I can also blend that with the new people that have come into the community and what they’re looking for, and try to provide a bridge between the two.”

While road, water and hospital infrastructure made progress under Veeder’s watch, Stenberg said he’d also like to focus on quality-of-life aspects in the area.

