Judge named to oversee removal proceedings

Posted 12/13/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Retired U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen Klein is serving as special commissioner in the removal proceedings of McKenzie County Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger.

Gov. Jack Dalrymple appointed Klein in a letter dated Monday, Dec. 5, at the recommendation of Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. That letter was copied to the McKenzie County Board of Commissioners, Schwartzenberger, prosecutor William John O’Driscoll and attorney Michael Geiermann.

Klein’s appointment, in which she will act as judge, began a 30-day window to hold a hearing in this matter, where both sides will present evidence.

Hearing to come

After a conference call with Klein Friday morning, Dec. 9, Schwartzenberger said his hearing may be held on or around Monday, Dec. 19, but that’s “tentative.”

