Commissioners ask Svihovec to reconsider her resignation

Posted 12/13/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



McKenzie County Auditor/Treasurer Linda Svihovec is reconsidering her resignation to county commissioners, who will learn her ultimate decision at their Tuesday, Dec. 20, meeting.

Svihovec submitted her resignation to the McKenzie County Board of Commissioners in a letter dated Sunday, Dec. 4, with her resignation effective at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

Svihovec cited her eligibility of North Dakota Public Employee Retirement System benefits under its Rule of 85, looking ahead to family and career opportunities in Bismarck.

“I am proud of our accomplishments in McKenzie County over the past 26 years,” Svihovec wrote. “With the cooperation of other dedicated state and local officials, our county has overcome unprecedented challenges.”

In discussing her resignation at commissioners’ Tuesday, Dec. 6, meeting, Svihovec said she would reconsider after commissioners’ decision earlier in the meeting to delay discussion of her resignation on the day’s agenda.

“The resilient, enduring public servant in me feels an obligation and a sense of loyalty and a sense of responsibility,” she said, “but the personal part of me feels and questions whether when there’s an active group of citizens and, it may or may not feel to this board or the public, like the newspaper are literally targeting me to try to discredit me, I’m wondering how productive that is for McKenzie County.”

