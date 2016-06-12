Latest News

County cleared in discrimination case

Posted 12/06/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



A state labor investigation into a former McKenzie County planning and zoning director’s discrimination complaint found no cause after the investigator interviewed one of the charging party’s 10 witnesses, among three interviewees.

Walter Hadley filed a discrimination complaint on the basis of age and sex in June 2015, alleging he “was subject to harassment and denied raises given to other employees” while “nothing was done” in response to his concerns.

He left his position in May 2015 after three years. He is now Dickinson’s city planning director.

Interviewing Hadley, McKenzie County Commissioner Vawnita Best and Commission chairman Richard Cayko, who was the only witness interviewed from a list of 10 names Hadley provided to investigator Connie Todd, the state labor department found “no reasonable cause exists to believe discrimination occurred,” said Troy Seibel, state labor commissioner.

Contacted Tuesday, Nov. 29, Hadley said the case “is still a legal matter at this point and definitely not complete or resolved.”

