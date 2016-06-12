Latest News

Governor appoints prosecutor in sheriff’s case

Posted 12/06/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



At the recommendation of Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, Gov. Jack Dalrymple has appointed Ward County Assistant State’s Attorney William John O’Driscoll to serve as prosecutor during removal proceedings for suspended Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger.

Dalrymple wrote to O’Driscoll Monday, Nov. 28, copying McKenzie County commissioners and Schwartzenberger.

“This letter appoints you as the prosecutor charged with drafting and serving the official complaint against Sheriff Schwartzenberger,” Dalrymple said in his letter.

O’Driscoll’s complaint will be filed with the special commissioner to be appointed, said Jason Nisbet, a research analyst with the Governor’s Office.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer