63-mile chase hits speeds up to 140 mph

Posted 11/29/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



A Dickinson man led multiple law enforcement agencies on a 63-mile chase around McKenzie County, hitting speeds estimated at times to be 140 mph.

Deputy Scott Luhman attempted to stop 26-year-old Kasey Lee Brown for erratic driving just before 2 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, past the intersection of Main Street and U.S. Highway 85 at Arnegard.

Upon activating his lights, Luhman said in an affidavit that Brown accelerated and turned north on 133rd Avenue Northwest, driving over 80 mph.

Det. Sgt. Korey Lass said the chase covered approximately 63 miles, traveling from near Arnegard, eastbound on Highway 85, west on County Road 30, north on County Road 27, east on Highway 85, east further on County Road 34 and then down 16th Street Northwest.

Luhman wrote in his affidavit that Brown drove into oncoming traffic at one point and “showed extreme disregard for the safety of other traffic on the roads.”

