County audits soon to be finalized, filed

Posted 11/29/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Delinquent audit reports for McKenzie County for 2013-14 will be received by Auditor/Treasurer Linda Svihovec and McKenzie County Commissioners before 2017, Svihovec said last week.

Eide Bailly audited the county in the summer of 2015, preparing an independent auditor’s report by September that year. The draft identified five material weaknesses and one significant deficiency in findings for McKenzie County.

Svihovec said upon receipt of the finalized reports, they “will be immediately filed with the State Auditor’s Office.”

Augie Ternes, a review specialist with the State Auditor’s Office, said this month it “is unusual” for McKenzie County to not have a current audit on file.

2012 is the most current year on file for McKenzie County, Ternes said, with its audit filed with his office in February 2015.

