Latest News

Governor suspends Schwartzenberger

Posted 11/29/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Gov. Jack Dalrymple has suspended Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger at the recommendation of Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation served Schwartzenberger with papers at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, Schwartzenberger said, as he exited the law enforcement side of Dakota Access Pipeline protests in Morton County.

Dalrymple wrote in a letter that Schwartzenberger’s interim suspension will last as removal proceedings reach a final decision. A special commissioner and prosecutor will be appointed, Dalrymple wrote, and a hearing will also soon take place.

“What this does for me is it just enables me to depose and bring forward anybody and everybody that’s involved to help the truth prevail on this,” Schwartzenberger said by phone en route to Watford City the night he was suspended.

