RRC indoor pool open but not seeing many swimmers

Posted 11/22/16 (Tue)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer



After months of anticipation, Watford City’s indoor pool in the Rough Rider Center (RRC) is open - but no one seems to have gotten the memo. The beautiful pool sits dormant, desperately in need of swimmers.

“We opened Nov. 1,” says Roxie Uhlich, Pool Manager. “Traffic has been really slow so far. We are hoping that word starts to spread and we get more people in here.”

The pool opens up a whole new world to McKenzie County residents offering swim team for kids ages 5-18, water aerobics, lap swimming, a slide for anyone over 48” tall, and a zero entry area with water spouts for toddlers. There is also a basketball hoop and a volleyball net - the pool stands ready for noise and activity.

“Our busiest time seems to be right after school,” says Uhlich. “Kids come over and play on the slide and the basketball hoop.”

During the day, however, numbers have been so low that the RRC has cut back their pool hours.

The pool is now open from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. for lap swimming and from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the whole swimming complex.

