Empowerment through pin-ups

Posted 11/22/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Before being photographed as a pin-up model, Carly Underwood struggled with self-confidence and loving her looks.

Now that’s changed.

“These photos are proof that I can be and am a pretty lady,” the mother of one said.

Glamorously posed in a floral pattern dress with legs crossed behind her, feet clad in blue high heels, Underwood’s photo shoot has been one of many directed by Richard Galley, a Dickinson photographer who has traveled western North Dakota photographing women of all ages, shapes and sizes in retro pin-up style.

“To me, pin-up is a pretty broad genre,” the Alaska native said. “You can go traditional, you can go alternative. There’s all kinds of ways to go.”

