Latest News

Alexander appoints new auditor

Posted 11/22/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Months after former Alexander city auditor Brittni Hatter resigned claiming discrimination by Mayor Jeff Whitehurst, the city council has decided to take no action after an investigation into her claims.

At the Alexander City Council’s Oct. 5 meeting, Whitehurst appointed city secretary Jena Hatter to the position for a second time. Council members then unanimously approved her appointment after deciding to take no action upon review of Brittni Hatter’s claims and a preliminary investigation into the issue.

City attorney Aaron Weber gave a verbal report regarding the investigation at last month’s meeting, Jena Hatter said. She offered no further comments.

Weber declined to discuss the content of the city council’s discussion regarding the investigation.

