Latest News

Apollo Resources to be fined for release

Posted 11/15/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



An oil and gas company will be fined after drilling muds and saltwater flowed into a drainage ditch near where State Highway 68 turns north toward Alexander.

Bill Seuss, a state health department environmental scientist, said the North Dakota Industrial Commission discovered the release at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, near Madison Treating Plant #1.

Apollo Resources overflowed a tank, Seuss said, sending drilling muds and saltwater off the well pad and downhill into a drainage ditch for a few hundred feet.

The drainage ditch flows toward an unnamed stream, Seuss added, but did not enter the stream.

