As Acting State’s Attorney Todd Schwarz filed his petition with Gov. Jack Dalrymple to remove Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger, Sam and Tami Meuchel will file their own to request the governor to keep the embattled sheriff.

The owners of Meuchel Computer Services & Office Supplies in Watford City said they are consulting with an attorney as to how to proceed with their petition, which had garnered about 150 signatures as of Wednesday, Nov. 9, with more to come, Tami Meuchel said.

“I would like to get as many as we can,” she added.

She said she’s read the 90-page Village Business Institute investigation report that substantiated claims of workplace bullying and retaliation by Schwartzenberger, as well as Schwarz’s 302-page petition with exhibits, seeing “a lot of personal opinions.”

“He is an elected official and he is doing what he is hired to do,” Tami said of the sheriff.

Sam Meuchel said the couple started their petition in October to “provide a little more checks and balances.”

