Latest News

A record setting vote

Posted 11/15/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



With nearly 77 percent of the vote in the Nov. 8 general election, North Dakotans elected Republicans Doug Burgum and Brent Sanford as their governor and lieutenant governor, respectively.

Sanford, two years into his second term as Watford City’s mayor, submitted his resignation, effective 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at a special meeting of the Watford City City Council Thursday, Nov. 10.

With his resignation unanimously accepted by council members, Sanford will begin Dec. 15 as North Dakota’s 38th lieutenant governor.

“Doug and I are honored and humbled by the support shown by the voters of North Dakota on Tuesday,” Sanford said in a Nov. 9 statement.

“We take the strong vote totals seriously as direction by North Dakotans to continue forward with our main objectives of balancing the budget without raising taxes, diversifying our commodity-based economy and building great communities through our Main Street Initiative.”

Council members also approved a Feb. 21 special election for a new mayor.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer