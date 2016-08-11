Latest News

Veeder retires after 24 years as EDC head

Posted 11/08/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



After a quarter-century in local economic development, Gene Veeder says he’s seen the best and worst of times in Watford City.

From the empty storefronts and loss of retail in the early 1990s to the surge of the late 2000s’ oil boom, the retiring executive director of McKenzie County’s job development authority said what he learned early on helped him in his later years.

“You build up your community in the good times because there will be times when you just have to keep struggling to keep things going but a lot of our initiative started when things were pretty tough around here,” Veeder said.



