Chamber to host annual Turkey Bingo on Tuesday, Nov. 15

Posted 11/08/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Long heralded as one of the greatest social events of the season, the Watford City Area Chamber of Commerce will once again be hosting its annual Turkey Bingo on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Watford City Intermediate School Commons Area.

The event, which fills the Commons Area to standing room capacity year after year, provides area residents with a great opportunity to enjoy an evening of bingo with a good chance of winning one of the over 100 Thanksgiving turkeys that are being donated by area businesses.

This year’s Turkey Bingo will begin Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the Watford City Intermediate School Commons Area.

