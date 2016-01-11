Latest News

W.C.H.S. students prepare for one-act play competition

Posted 11/01/16 (Tue)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer



The drama department at Watford City High School is hosting the Region IX, One Act Plays Competition. The competition is held every fall, and this year, students will enjoy the brand new facilities of W.C.H.S. Participating schools are from Watford City, Alexander, Tioga, Burke County, New Town, Kenmare, Williston, and Ray.

A one-act play is anywhere from 25-40 minutes long. The competition will have three judges who will choose two winners to go on the compete at the state level. All eight schools are competing on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

