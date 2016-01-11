Latest News

Memories still remain in Charbonneau

Posted 11/01/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



The only school August Lindecker ever attended sits derelict in the ghost town of Charbonneau, N.D.

“Sometimes I think that was too much,” he said with a small laugh, speaking 20 feet from where he was born on his family’s farm just east of Charbonneau.

As Watford City has grown exponentially in recent years, a smattering of ghost towns still lie across McKenzie County, including the railroad town of Charbonneau and the onetime county seat of Schafer.

Charbonneau’s elevators, post office and schoolhouse still stand while other buildings have come and gone, Lindecker said, like a few grocery stores, a John Deere dealership, a blacksmith shop and lumberyard and a “wild and woolly” hall where his parents held their wedding dance in 1932.

