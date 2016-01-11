Latest News

County’s harassment language changed before VBI investigation

Posted 11/01/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Ten days before McKenzie County human resources manager Amanda Willis contacted the Village Business Institute regarding a complaint from a Sheriff’s Office employee, McKenzie County’s employee handbook dropped language relating to North Dakota and federal laws regarding harassment.

Meeting minutes show McKenzie County Commissioners approved the new county employee handbook May 3, containing the phrase, “This policy applies to conduct or statements by any employee of McKenzie County that has the purpose or effect of unreasonably interfering with an individual’s work performance or creating an intimidating, hostile or offensive working environment” under its harassment section.

