Latest News

Concert to raise funds for Veterans Memorial Park

Posted 11/01/16 (Tue)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer



In 1940, several local farmers donated land in downtown Watford City to be turned into the Veteran’s Memorial Park. Just off Main Street, the Veteran’s Memorial Park stands as a place that veterans or the families of veterans can go to honor the service of local men and women.

The park has been updated and added to several times over the years. At one point, the park featured an eternal flame that, unfortunately, has gone out. The park has 100 flagpoles that due to budgetary restrictions, were made out of oil pipe collected from nearby oil sites.

“The Veteran’s Park has always been a place to honor the service people from the area,” says Jerry Samuelson, McKenzie County Veterans Service officer. “Over the years we didn’t hold off creating the park because we didn’t have a large budget. We used what we had and went ahead. Now it is time to take what has been there and improve it.”

On November 12, the American Legion has teamed up with the Watford City Park Board to bring a triple header concert to the Rough Rider Center. All proceeds will go to the Veteran’s Memorial Park. The concert which starts at 8 p.m., features Head East, Starship, and Kat Perkins.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer