Latest News

Pipe Liner Diner denied restaurant permit

Posted 10/25/16 (Tue)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer



After running his own welding business in Minnesota for 25 years, working in the oilfields of North Dakota for another six, and then fighting and ultimately surviving brain cancer, Kent Lilyerd wasn’t exactly sure what to do when his doctors told him he needed to take a year off from any type of construction work.

“I had dabbled in the food truck business on and off in the past and so I figured, why not?” laughs Lilyerd. “In all seriousness though, I know what the workers out here really need, a warm place to get an easy meal, and I hoped I could provide that for them.”

Lilyerd struck up a deal with the owner of Hawkeye Oilfield Supply and set up shop in their parking lot on the Johnson Corners roundabout.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer