Pit bull owners take on breed ban

Posted 10/25/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura
Farmer Staff Writer

David Palladino sat in a backyard lawn chair as Giovanni the dog edged onto his lap, snuggling the young man.
The gentle 1-year-old pit bull is an emotional support dog for Palladino’s and Bridget Owens’s mother, but because of a Watford City ordinance, he can’t live in the town where Owens works.
“He’s almost like her friend, her partner, emotionally supporting her,” Owens  said of her mother’s dog.

