Latest News

State’s oil production drops

Posted 10/18/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



For the first time since March 2014, North Dakota’s daily oil production has gone under 1 million barrels.

Lynn Helms, department of mineral resources director, said a 5 percent drop in daily production led to “the month we’ve all been anticipating.”

The state collected 981,039 daily barrels in August, the DMR reported, totaling 30.4 million barrels that month.

“That’s not great news,” Helms said of the drop, adding the drop to six-figure barrel production “is more of a psychological thing.”

He added production will likely bottom out at 900,000 daily barrels with a “significant amount of time” to return to 1 million daily barrels.

