A badlands waterfall?

Posted 10/18/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



North Dakota may have a second waterfall.

In the shade of junipers and an eroding dirt cliff, a noisy rush of water splashes two feet over a sandstone ledge into a small pool carved from soft rock in Theodore Roosevelt National Park’s North Unit wilderness.

Just south of two unnamed creeks’ confluence colored brown by iron compounds, the heightened splash could be on the low end of what constitutes a waterfall, depending on the intermittence of the stream, said state geologist Ed Murphy.

While neighboring states Montana and Minnesota have more than a handful of waterfalls, North Dakota’s dearth of falls (just one, in the Sheyenne State Forest along a mineral springs) is related to the state’s rock, he said.

