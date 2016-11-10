Latest News

Keene FD grows under Rolfsrud

Posted 10/11/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Standing tall at 6-foot-6 as he looked over the Keene Fire Department’s shining, red trucks, John Rolfsrud flipped on the fire hall’s lights after closing the door on the outside’s blustery winds.

The fire chief of 12 years has seen and handled the growth of the rural department in the town of 120 people, now at eight trucks from two and 24 firefighters up from six or seven.

“Things have changed since back when I started,” he said. “The fire hall’s bigger. We’re making more runs. We’re making medical runs. We’re doing crash and rescue. It used to be just mainly grass fires.”

Calls have increased too, from 12 or so to as many as 120 in a year, he added.

“It’s more training, more everything now,” he said.

