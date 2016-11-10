Latest News

City okays $61 million budget

Posted 10/11/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



After two years of major infrastructure growth that saw the city of Watford City build a $101 million event center, as well as spend nearly $30 million on new roads and waste water treatment facilities, the city’s budget is returning to more normal levels.

During its regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 3, the city council approved a budget of $61 million for 2017, a decrease from last year’s budget of $150 million.

According to Kelcee Wright, city finance director, the city anticipates receiving $46 million in revenues during the coming year, including $1.2 million in local property taxes. Last year, Watford City property owners contributed $890,000 to the city’s record budget.

While local property taxes will generate approximately $310,000 more than last year, Rita Olson, city tax assessor, states that the majority of Watford City residents will not see an increase in their city taxes from last year.

