Latest News

City, county sales continue downward spiral

Posted 10/11/16 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor



Fueled by low oil prices and depressed agriculture prices, North Dakota’s economy continues to struggle in 2016. And those two factors are driving taxable sales and purchases numbers in Watford City and McKenzie County to the lowest numbers since 2011.

During the second quarter of 2016, Watford City saw its taxable sales fall to $34,180,686, a 38.44 percent decline from the same three-month period in 2015 when sales totalled $55,519,691.

Likewise, McKenzie County’s taxable sales during the months of April, May and June of 2016 declined 39.37 percent from $67,598,127 to $40,983,930.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer