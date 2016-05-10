Latest News

Building awareness, battling cancer

Posted 10/05/16 (Wed)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Cathy Aguilar-Teller knows she isn’t alone in her battle with breast cancer.

With support from her family and coworkers, the Denver native said the changes in her life as she undergoes chemotherapy have been made a bit smoother.

“It’s remarkable how much support I have up here,” she said as she closed down the front desk as receptionist at the McKenzie County Clinic.

Aguilar-Teller, 51, moved to Watford City in August 2015 with her husband, coming to work for the clinic in January. The couple also care for their 8-year-old granddaughter.

It was on July 8 during a self-breast exam that Aguilar-Teller noticed something wrong.

“I found a lump,” she said.

