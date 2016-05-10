Latest News

Autumn rains welcome to ag, bad for roads

Posted 10/05/16 (Wed)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Recent rainfall is setting up area farmers and ranchers for moister fields next year but just short of destroyed some county roads.

Watford City received 1.24 inches of rain Friday, Sept. 23, the North Dakota Agricultural Weather Network reported, good conditions for subsoil heading into 2017’s growing season.

“We couldn’t ask for anything better than what we just got,” Helena Chemical branch manager Mike Jenks said. “We get a rain like this in the fall and we can start out next year with some subsoil moisture. It makes it a much more optimistic season.”

Rainfall varied in some places, as rural Arnegard farmer Andrew Wisness said his land received up to 2.75 inches of rain. Alan and Marilyn Homer’s rain gauge at their rural Arnegard residence caught 4.25 inches.

