Latest News

Highway 85 work, lights to be finished in Nov.

Posted 9/27/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer



Construction projects in and around Watford City could take until late fall before completion.

North Dakota Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jamie Olson said the three miles of widening and paving construction between Watford City and the U.S. Highway 85 bypass will be completed around November, weather permitting.

Meanwhile, miles of a lighting project along Highway 85 will be completed around the same time, Olson said, one segment of a larger lighting installation project along the Highway 85 corrider. Eleven sites along the roadway near county roads and other intersections are underway, an NDDOT map outlined.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer