Commission reverses legal defense fund bill approval

Posted 9/27/16 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

After a special meeting and much discussion, the McKenzie County Board of Commissioners has denied reimbursement for a legal defense fund for Sheriff’s Office command staff, reversing a previous bill approval.

A 4-1 vote Tuesday, Sept. 20, on the motion to deny $564 in reimbursement for the Fraternal Order of Police legal defense fund came after the commission learned 44 North Dakota counties do not fund such expenses and a special meeting Friday, Sept. 9, that sought to answer questions commissioners had regarding the fund that seemed similar in function to the North Dakota Insurance Reserve Fund, a source of risk services for political subdivisions.

